Freitag, 22.11.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A1XE6M ISIN: IE00BJ3V9050 
22.11.19
21:27 Uhr
4,349 Euro
+0,220
+5,33 %
22.11.2019
Endo to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive for the event will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should allow approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

