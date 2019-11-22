Web Presence: Unity Care, San Jose, CA, Appoints New Regional Director for Northern California

Family and youth development agency Unity Care in San Jose, California, appoints Pamela Carter as regional director for NorCal.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / A youth and family development agency providing housing and supportive services to transitional age foster youth, Unity Care headquartered in San Jose, CA, has recently announced Pamela Carter as its new regional director for northern California. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Unity Care's newest director will provide administrative oversight for housing and community-based services, among other responsibilities. Here, Carter and Unity Care CEO André V. Chapman remark on her appointment to the San Jose-based organization.

"We're incredibly proud to announce Pamela Carter as our new regional director for northern California," reveals André V. Chapman, founder and CEO of Unity Care.

"Pamela will be charged with providing administrative oversight for housing and community-based services in Placer and El Dorado counties, including managing the Independent Living Program, Transitional Housing Program, and Transition to Independent Living Program," adds the Unity Care CEO, speaking from his office in San Jose, CA.

Unity Care is a youth and family development agency providing housing and supportive services to transitional age foster youth. Pamela Carter, the organization says, is a dynamic human services leader with over two decades of proven experience. Prior to joining Unity Care, based in San Jose, CA, Carter managed multiple human services organizations, including two county Health and Human Services Agencies.

"As a Health and Human Services Agency program manager for the county of El Dorado, Pamela oversaw multiple programs and led the county's implementation of the statewide Continuum of Care Reform initiative," reveals Unity Care founder Chapman, "and the Foster Parent Recruitment and Retention System."

Carter, he says, who holds a master's in marriage and family counseling from the University of Phoenix, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pacific, also represented the county on the state Transitional Age Youth committee.

"I'm thrilled, having joined Unity Care as regional director for northern California, to lead a wonderful and diverse team of dedicated professionals to improve the livelihoods of foster youth in our community," explains Carter. "I also look forward to working alongside our county partners to enhance our services moving forward," she adds, wrapping up.

Unity Care in San Jose, CA, was founded in 1993 to provide quality youth and family programs for the purpose of creating healthier communities through life-long partnerships. Unity Care serves transitional age foster youth in five northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services centered around its five pillars of success - housing, education, employment, well-being, and unconditional care. Unity Care in San Jose, CA, most recently received accreditation by the Council on Accreditation, a major national accreditation body for human services programs, in 2019.

To learn more about Unity Care, San Jose, CA, head to https://www.unitycare.org/.

