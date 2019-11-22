Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Karen Buss has been appointed acting head of advertising at the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ms. Buss is an experienced sales manager who has been director of advertising sales at the Winnipeg Free Press for the past three years, leading a dedicated team selling a variety of advertising products on digital and print platforms. She has more than 30 years of experience as a sales manager and retail business owner.

Ms. Buss replaces Grant Suderman, Vice-President of Advertising Sales and Marketing. FP would like to thank Mr. Suderman for his contributions over the past three years.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations and the Carberry News Express weekly publication. The businesses employ 366 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach and Carberry, Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Daniel Koshowski,

CFO FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone (204) 771-1897

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50007