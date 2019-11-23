Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 23.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 Ticker-Symbol: ILU 
Tradegate
22.11.19
20:29 Uhr
285,40 Euro
+2,35
+0,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
285,30
287,60
22.11.
284,70
288,10
22.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ILLUMINA INC285,40+0,83 %
INVITAE CORPORATION17,300-0,57 %