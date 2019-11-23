Bakkt's bitcoin core (BTC) futures product saw another all-time high as the spot market price of BTC plummeted under $7,000 on Friday morning, Nov. 22. After the Oct. 25 ATH, Bakkt averaged just above 1,000 contracts daily but after the BTC price dump, Bakkt touched an all-time high again with 2,728 contracts traded ($20 million). Prior to all the action on Bakkt's exchange and global spot markets, BTC short contracts saw a spike in volume as well on exchanges that offer leverage.

