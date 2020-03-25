Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 984345 ISIN: CH0012627250 Ticker-Symbol: 5H5A 
Lang & Schwarz
25.03.20
13:12 Uhr
168,40 Euro
+6,70
+4,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,40
169,40
13:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG168,40+4,14 %