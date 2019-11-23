Homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech want NBCC to acquire the debt-laden firm in an ongoing insolvency process and have asked their representative in a panel of creditors to further negotiate on the bid submitted by the state-owned firm. Suraksha Realty has offered 1,934 acres worth Rs 7,857 crore to lenders. On delays compensation, NBCC has proposed Rs 5 per sq ft per month to be payable after grace period of one year from the scheduled delivery date, while Suraksha has offered Rs 10 per sq ft post grace period of 9 months.

