Insolvency proceedings have been underway for Solibro GmbH since late summer, and business operations have long been suspended. This week another Hanergy subsidiary, Solibro Hi-Tech, has also declared insolvency.A German court opened insolvency proceedings for Solibro Hi-Tech GmbH on Friday, with attorney Henning Schorisch chosen to serve as the preliminary administrator. Schorisch informed employees about the proceedings on Friday. He reportedly said that employees' wages would be secured for a period of three months via funds provided for the insolvency proceedings. Salaries have not yet been ...

