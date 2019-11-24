Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.11.2019 | 00:04
TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Premiere Of A Kanye West Opera Nebuchadnezzar On Sunday, November 24

Livestream Available on Kanyewest.TIDAL.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 24th, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, will exclusively livestream the debut of A Kanye West Opera, Nebuchadnezzar, from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif. Directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroftand featuring music by Sunday Service collective, singer Peter Collins and the group Infinity's Song, the livestream will be available to members on Kanyewest.TIDAL.com beginning at 4PM PT/7PM ET. Non-members can sign up here for a free 60-day trial.

Media can embed the livestream using the code here: http://tdl.sh/AKanyeOpera

Previously, the artist owner collaborated with TIDAL to livestream The Life of Pablo album listening event, Yeezy Season 3 and 4 fashion shows, the visuals for Famous, Fade and more.

About TIDAL
TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that bringsaartists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers-recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

