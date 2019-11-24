Valneva: Valneva SE, a french/Austrian biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet medical needs, today announced excellent final Phase 1 results for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. The objectives of the Phase 1 study (VLA1553-101) were to assess the safety and immunogenicity profile of VLA1553 after a single vaccination across three dose levels. Today's final analysis of the study includes the safety and immunogenicity results up to Month 13 and full results from the "intrinsic human viral challenge." The safety profile observed in the prior analysis, announced in May 20191, was confirmed. VLA1553 was generally safe in all dose groups. The low and medium dose groups were well tolerated and ...

