Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom, provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles, announce a revenues rise of 7.0% to Euro 359.2 mn relative to the comparable period in the previous year, with both segments contributing towards this positive development. It was the Americas region (North, Central, and South America) that drove growth with +27.5%. EMEA revenue (Europe, Middle East, Africa) remained constant (+0.1%). In the smallest sales region, APAC (Asia-Pacific), revenue declined by 29.6%. Some implementation projects came to an end, and there were delays in the acceptance of components by customers. EBIT amounted to Euro 8.8 mn (-50.6%), which corresponds to an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...