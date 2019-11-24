Fabasoft: In the first six months of the 2019/2020 fiscal year the software and cloud company Fabasoft Group recorded sales revenue of Euro 22.4 mn (Euro 18.0 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year). With EBITDA at Euro 6.545 mn (4.131 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) EBIT1) was Euro 4.075 mn ( 2.931 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year). The balance of cash and cash equivalents amounted to 26.085 mn on 30 September 2019 (25.105 mn on 30 September 2018). The Fabasoft Group employed a workforce of 290 as at 30 September 2019 (219 as at 30 September 2018).Fabasoft: weekly performance: 4.74% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (22/11/2019)

