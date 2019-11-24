EDENRED: Edenred announces that it is restoring normal operations after a malware attack

Press release

November 24, 2019

Edenred announces that it is restoring normal operations after a malware attack

Following an attack by a malware on its information technology systems on November 21, 2019, steady progress towards restoring the impacted services has been made over the last couple of days allowing Edenred to gradually return to normal operations.

This advanced malware has been quickly identified and did not have any propagation capability.

The fast recovery of Edenred's operations has been made possible thanks to the immediate precaution measures taken after the attack, including disconnecting systems to protect business and client operations.

Based on thorough analysis, supported by industry-leading third-party technical experts and forensics, there is currently no evidence to suggest that personal data of any kind has been stolen or accessed nor contamination or propagation to Edenred's clients has been encountered.

Edenred remains committed to provide best-quality and continuity of service to its clients. It has acted in full transparency with them and will continue to do so.

Edenred is the everyday companion for people at work. Its leading intermediation platform connects 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants via 830,000 corporate clients, across 46 countries. Thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed 2.5 billion specific purpose payment transactions in 2018, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards, and representing nearly €30 billion in business volume.

Edenred's 10,000 staff are driven by a commitment to improving employees' quality of life, increasing companies' efficiency and boosting merchants' revenues. They achieve this through three business lines:

Employee Benefits (food, meals, well-being, leisure, culture and human services)

Fleet & Mobility Solutions (fuel, tolls, maintenance and business travel)

Complementary solutions, including Corporate Payment Services (virtual payment cards, identified wire transfers and supplier payments), Incentive & Rewards (gift cards and platforms, and incentive programs), and Public Social Programs.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.

