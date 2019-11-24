The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team grants Prime members unprecedented access inside the Australian Men's Cricket Team, immediately following the 2018 ball tampering incident as they regroup, reflect and rebuild to retain the 2019 Ashes Urn on English soil for the first time in 18 years

Premiering in Australia and more than 200 countries and territories around the world in early 2020, the eight-part docuseries is the third announced Amazon Original series for Australia

Link to Announcement Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-lp27KjVmY

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon today announced that The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, a new docuseries following the Australian Men's Cricket Team will be coming to Amazon Prime Video. Offering Prime members a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the world's best cricket teams fell from grace and was forced to reclaim their title and integrity, The Test will be available on Prime Video in Australia and more than 200 countries and territories around the world in early 2020.

Picking up immediately after the incident in South Africa that led to an outpouring of disappointment and shock around the world, The Test beginswith the appointment of Justin Langer as coach and follows the Australian Men's Cricket Team around the world. With unprecedented access, The Test gives viewers an inside look into the highs and lows of the long road back in the team's fight to regain the respect of world cricket. From a tough run in the short-form of the game, to their first ever Test series loss to India on Australian soil, the fans journey with the team as they rally and rise to a successful World Cup campaign and battle against England for the 2019 Ashes series.

"As we continue to increase production of Australian Amazon Original series, our goal is to tell local stories that resonate with our Prime members and we believe that The Test will do just that," said James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals at Amazon Studios. "In working with Cricket Australia, we've captured the spirit of the nation's sport that will be sure to delight both fans of the game as well as those who enjoy an amazing comeback story of redemption. We're excited to launch this series exclusively for our Prime members in Australia and around the world."

"Our national team, led by Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Justin Langer, have been on a considerable journey over the past 18 months," said Richard Ostroff, Head of Broadcast Production at Cricket Australia. "The Test has captured the highs and lows of this story intimately and we are thrilled to work with Amazon Prime Video to bring this story to cricket fans around the world."

"Cricket is a game steeped in tradition, and the behind the scenes access the Australian Cricket team have provided for The Test is unprecedented." said Adrian Brown, director of The Test. "I can't speak highly enough of the players and coaches involved. Having the opportunity to tell this story of resilience, character and achievement against-the-odds has been a privilege and I can't wait to share it."

The Test is produced by CA Films in partnership with Australian production company Whooshka Media, and directed by Adrian Brown.

The Test joins the growing lineup of Australian Amazon Original series, including LOL: Last One Laughing, hosted and executive produced by Rebel Wilson, which filmed this October in Sydney. Earlier this year, Prime Video announced a series of ten Australian Amazon Original stand-up specials. Featuring Australian comedic acts including Tom Gleeson, Judith Lucy, Celia Pacquola, Tommy Little and more, the specials were filmed this past September in Melbourne. Australia joins the ranks of countries producing local content for Prime Video, including Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Prime members in Australia will be able to stream The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team along with hit TV shows, popular movies and Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy award-winner Fleabag and more, exclusively on Prime Video.

