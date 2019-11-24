Preserving the farming practices of the past to ensure food security, the manner in which our ancestors cooked to provide maximum nutrition, and ensuring native strains of crops thrive in Oman are among the topics that will be discussed at the upcoming Science Café. It will be hosted by the Oman Animal and Plant Genetic Resources Centre (OAPGRC). To be held this month in Arabic, this OAPGRC Science Café is, as always, free of charge and open to anyone interested in the topic, looking to learn more, or wanting to contribute to the conversation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...