TOKYO, Nov 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced the conclusion of a global cybersecurity agreement with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). This partnership will replace an existing agreement that was formed in 2014. The combination of INTERPOLs international network with NEC's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions will assist the investigation and analysis of complex and sophisticated cybercrime, and contribute to strengthening security at an international level.INTERPOL is the world's largest international police organization, formed by countries around the world to prevent international crime. Today, 194 countries are members of the organization.Through this partnership, NEC will provide INTERPOL's Cybercrime Programme - which is based in Singapore - with services that contribute to cybercrime investigation, including the detection of cybercrime, the identification of criminals, detection of crime signs, and the provision of training (capacity building) for cybercrime investigators and forensic experts who belong to INTERPOL. In this way, the two sides will work together to strengthen the state-of-the-art cyber security measures provided to member countries of INTERPOL.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.