Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
War er das? Der finale Wink zur Mega-News?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 ISIN: JP3733000008 Ticker-Symbol: NEC1 
Frankfurt
22.11.19
09:10 Uhr
37,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,54 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,400
37,800
24.11.
37,400
37,800
22.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEC
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEC CORPORATION37,000-0,54 %