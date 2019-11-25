Prosafe SE: Update on the merger process with Floatel International

Reference is made to press release dated 28 October 2019, in which Prosafe informed that the Norwegian Competition Authority had issued a Statement of rejection regarding the proposed merger between Prosafe and Floatel International.



Prosafe has filed its appeal to this decision and will continue its efforts to get clearance in Norway.



In the UK, the process with the Competition and Markets Authority is in Phase 2 and more specific information is anticipated to be available in the course of the first quarter of 2020.

Stavanger, 25 November 2019
Prosafe SE
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act