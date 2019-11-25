THE ADECCO GROUP NAMES RALF WEISSBECK AS GROUP CIO

Zurich, Switzerland, 25 November 2019: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, announces that it has appointed Ralf Weissbeck as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective 1 January, 2020.

Ralf Weissbeck joined the Adecco Group in February 2019 as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for the Company's corporate IT infrastructure, enterprise architecture and global solution delivery management.

Mr. Weissbeck brings to the role 16 years of IT leadership experience inside of global organisations, and prior to joining the Group, held executive IT roles at Deutsche Post DHL and Maersk. He was most recently CIO at APM Terminals.

Mr. Weissbeck will report to Adecco Group Chief Executive Officer, Alain Dehaze.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Dehaze said, "Ralf is a seasoned CIO with a strong track record of delivering IT transformations inside of global companies. As we continue to strengthen our technology infrastructure and deliver enhanced digital tools, Ralf's experience will be a true asset to the Group. Ralf's focus will be the continued advancement of our global IT transformation as a key pillar of our GrowTogether program, and an important enabler of future profitable growth."

Ralf Weissbeck succeeds existing Chief Information Officer Rob James. Rob James, who joined the company as CIO in August 2016, has decided to leave the role for personal health reasons, effective 31 December 2019. He will also leave the Executive Committee and take on the leadership of the global flagship Adecco Foundation program, Win4Youth.

Mr. Dehaze continued, "We are all very grateful to Rob for his strong leadership of the IT organisation and the significant strides made to accelerate our technology roadmap over the past three years. We are pleased that he will remain with the Company and bring his leadership capabilities to further strengthening Win4Youth's impact on youth employability."

