Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET), owners of Eurotunnel, and RATP, the group which runs the Paris Metro, have signed an agreement enabling them to enter the regional rail market in France. The two groups will create a Joint-Venture with RATP holding 55% and Getlink 45%, subject to receiving the necessary approvals.

This partnership is founded on the strategic alignment of the two groups: RATP, whose subsidiary RATP Dev will sign the agreement, is a specialist in operations and maintenance in passenger transport both in France and internationally. Getlink is a major player in mobility infrastructure, specialising in the operations and maintenance of infrastructure, the operation of rail and shuttle services through the Channel Tunnel and the operation of freight trains on a national and international level.

The alliance between the two groups will enable the creation of a new structure bringing together the full range of skills needed to respond to tenders for regional rail services. It is supported by the complementary activities of the two groups in the Hauts de France and Grand Est regions of France. These two Regions will be the initial targets for growth.

Catherine Guillouard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe RATP stated, "We are delighted to align ourselves with Getlink as the railway services market opens up. We are convinced that the high-level association of our many strengths across the whole value chain will make us a strong candidate for future opportunities in French Regions

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Getlink said, "This partnership with the RATP group will enable us to combine our different strengths to promote mobility in the Regions for the benefit of the travelling public".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005092/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com



For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com



For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467



Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com



RATP:

Press service: +33 (0)1 58 78 37 3

Email: servicedepresse@ratp.fr