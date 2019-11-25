PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power plant on Sakhalin Island 25-Nov-2019 / 07:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power plant on Sakhalin Island November 25, 2019. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces an opening ceremony of Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 on Sakhalin Island. Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District, Alexander Kozlov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Nikolay Shulginov, Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of RusHydro and Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin region, took part in the launch ceremony. The modern 120 MW power plant with long-run annual output of 840 mn kWh will replace the obsolete Sakhalinskaya GRES scheduled for decommissioning. Commissioning of Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 is an important event both for RusHydro and the Sakhalin region. The new plant will guarantee reliable energy supply for Sakhalin and create reserve of capacity. This is important for development of new industrial projects and social sphere of the island. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow stock exchange, and is included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 31194 EQS News ID: 920471 End of Announcement EQS News Service

