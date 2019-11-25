ROCHE BOBOIS: ROCHE BOBOIS SA OBTAINS AWARD FOR ITS IPO AT INVESTOR AWARDS 2019

Paris, 25 November 2019

ROCHE BOBOIS SA was awarded the "Young Talent" prize for the best IPO in 2018 at the 19th Investor Awards held on 19 November 2019 in Paris.

Over 100,000 institutional and retail investors (up 18% from last year) took part in a huge survey carried out on boursorama.com between 30 July and 27 October 2019 with the cooperation of Opinion Way. Respondents voted on the companies that came closest to meeting their expectations in terms of innovation, informativeness, financial performance, environmental commitment and international development.

Moreover, ROCHE BOBOIS SA was the only listed mid-cap to obtain an award, the six other awards all going to large-cap companies.

About Roche Bobois SA



Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2018) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €458.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €372 million and Cuir Center €86.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €257 million in 2018.

For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com

