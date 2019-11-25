Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN DK0060048148 Name Veloxis Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that Asahi Kasei Group Announces a Recommended Conditional Voluntary Public Offer for Veloxis A/S. According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 25 November 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=747703