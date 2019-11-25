World's Best Airlines for 2020

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirlineRatings.com, the world's only safety and product rating website has announced Air New Zealand as its Airline of the Year for 2020.

Air New Zealand is being honored for the sixth time for its record-breaking performance, multi award winning in-flight innovations, operational safety, environmental leadership and motivation of its staff. These factors have stamped the airline as a clear industry leader.

The AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, judged by seven editors with over 200 years' industry experience, combine major safety and government audits, with 12 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

www.AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: "In our analysis Air New Zealand came out number one in most of our audit criteria, which is an outstanding performance when it is up against carriers with more resources and scale.

"Air New Zealand's commitment to excellence in all facets of its business starts at the top with outstanding governance and one of the best executive teams in aviation through to a workforce that is delivering consistently to the airline's strategy and customer promise," Mr Thomas says.

Air New Zealand Acting Chief Executive Officer Jeff McDowell says winning the award for a record sixth time is a testament to the efforts of the airline's 12,500 staff who are focused on delivering a world class uniquely Kiwi experience to its customers every day.

Air New Zealand also won Best Premium Economy, while Singapore Airlines won Best First Class and Qatar Airways Best Catering and Best Business Class.

Qantas, won Best Domestic Airline Service and Best Lounges.

Virgin Australia won Best Cabin Crew and Best Economy Class, Emirates; Best In-Flight Entertainment, Cebu Pacific; Most Improved Airline and VietJet Air; Best Ultra Low-Cost airline.

Excellence in Long Haul travel: Delta Air Lines (Americas), Lufthansa (Europe), Emirates (Middle-East/Africa) Cathay Pacific Airways (Asia)

Best Low-Cost Airline; JetBlue (Americas), Wizz (Europe) Air Arabia, (Middle-East Africa) and AirAsia / AirAsia X (Asia/Pacific).

AirlineRatings.com also named its Top Twenty Airlines:

Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Qantas, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, EVA Air, Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia, Lufthansa, Finnair, Japan Airlines, KLM, Korean Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, British Airways, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Etihad Airways.

About AirlineRatings.com: http://www.airlineratings.com/about-us.php