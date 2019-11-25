Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJV8 ISIN: CA80412L1076 Ticker-Symbol: SMK 
Tradegate
25.11.19
09:09 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,001
+0,91 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,082
0,089
09:50
0,081
0,089
09:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS
SATURN OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SATURN OIL & GAS INC0,089+0,91 %