Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Presents Image-Guided Laser Thermotherapy Enhancements at MedTech Investing Europe Conference in London, UK

Upgraded Mobile Laser Unit, New Thermometry Software, Latest Clinical Studies and Industry Partners

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019, new MRI-integrated thermometry software, and corporate news at the 29th MedTech Investing Europe Conference this 26 - 27 November 2019 in London, UK. Company CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson will present in a special session



Consisting of MedTech companies with innovative technologies and investment opportunities.

The CLS high precision, image-guided laser thermotherapy system enables minimally invasive treatments of tumours and soft tissues using MR or CT/US-guided procedures. New MRI-Integrated Thermometry software for the system is designed to enable precise monitoring, real-time tissue temperature measurements, and cell damage calculations during treatments for exact therapy, precise guidance, and ablation control. The company also developed an immuno-stimulating method for treating cancer tumours with interstitial laser thermotherapy called imILT. A full imILT White Paper is available here. Currently available Clinical Trial Results and Posters .

"Our expanding portfolio of innovative, image-guided laser ablation solutions is designed to meet the new and challenging medical treatment requirements in the growing field of minimally invasive, interventional MR procedures," stated Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. "We will continue to strengthen our market position and support capabilities through strategic industry distribution partnerships and development collaborations."

About MedTech

The MedTech Investing Europe Conference, the longest-running and leading healthcare and life science investment and partnering conference in Europe, bring together the very best game-changing technologies and leading entrepreneurs with a wide range of investors including VC's, angel investors, leading healthcare corporations, private wealth holders, family offices and many more.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ),develops and sells the TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Germany and Irvine, CA. is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser.

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).