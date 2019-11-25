Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJLT ISIN: LU1404975507 Ticker-Symbol: MBC 
Xetra
22.11.19
17:35 Uhr
0,826 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYBUCKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYBUCKS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,802
0,848
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYBUCKS
MYBUCKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYBUCKS SA0,8260,00 %