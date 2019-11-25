DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH intends to redeem its 3.750% senior secured notes due 2024 25-Nov-2019 / 08:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH intends to redeem its 3.750% senior secured notes due 2024 Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH intends to redeem in full the EUR 450 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.750% senior secured notes due 2024 (Regulation S ISIN: DE000A2AA0W5; Rule 144A ISIN: DE000A2AA0X3). In accordance with the conditions of issue, the 3.750% senior secured notes due 2024 would be redeemed at a redemption price of 101.875%, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the redemption date. In part to fund the proposed early redemption, Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH intends to shortly launch an offering of an aggregate of EUR 550 million senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027 and/or senior secured floating rate notes due 2026. The proposed early redemption is subject to the successful completion of this new offering. This announcement is not a redemption notice in accordance with the conditions of issue. 25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH Rönkhauser Str. 26 59821 Arnsberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)2932 / 307-0 E-mail: info@wepa.de Internet: www.wepa.de ISIN: DE000A2AA0W5, DE000A2AA0X3 WKN: A2AA0W, A2AA0X Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 920497 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 920497 25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

