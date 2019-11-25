Top of the League: Freebets.com Scoop Best Sports Betting Affiliate 2019

Freebets.com pick up Best Sports Betting Affiliate 2019 at the South European Gaming Awards

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freebets.com has capped off a successful year by picking up the Best Sports Betting Affiliate award at the 2019 South European Gaming Awards.

The award, which was picked up by XLMedia, the group behind Freebets.com was selected from five of the best affiliates on the continent, and collected at November's European Gaming Congress in Milan. Hundreds of experts flocked to discuss the industry's burning questions, with XLMedia beating big names including Oddschecker and Better Collective to the award, thanks largely to their increasing presence in the sports betting world.

Over the past year Freebets.com has brought customers exclusive betting offers from major brands, combining them with tips and odds, as well as partnering with key influencers across sport, including horse racing legend Peter Scudamore.

What's more, they've continued to be groundbreaking thanks to their partnership with BetRadar, which has allowed Freebets.com to deliver personalized content in real-time. This has not only given punters the opportunity to make more informed betting decisions, but also allow the brand to analyze and track user behaviour.

Freebets.com and XLMedia will continue to develop and expand this strategy across 2020 in order to continue the success of this year and create an even better betting experience for their punters.

Stuart Simms, XLMedia PLC Group CEO said, "It means a lot to be recognized by the industry's standard-setters again. This award serves as another validation of our stellar reputation in the industry and proves just how exceptional our marketing and technology are."

"Of course, none of that would be possible without the talented XLMedia team. I'm incredibly proud of our sports team and all the supporting departments that were involved in making it happen - from R&D and product to marketing and operations."

"We have many exciting plans for 2020 already in the pipeline, and we can't wait to bring them to you."

You can view Freebets.com and all the latest sports betting predictions and free bets at: www.freebets.com

About XLMedia PLC:

XLMedia PLC is a leading global digital publishing group that operates significant publishing assets across a wide variety of industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting and personal finance. The group has over 2,000 owned and operated digital assets.

XLMedia PLC leverages its proprietary technology systems, investment in data and machine learning and marketing capabilities to deliver highly valuable, engaging, timely and relevant content to millions of consumers worldwide, who are looking to make informed decisions when searching for services or products to purchase.

The company adopts a performance marketing model, seeking to capitalise on its industry know-how and advanced capabilities to drive high-value customers to global businesses and maximize return on its assets.

XLMedia PLC is listed on London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker XLM. For more information, please visit www.xlmedia.com .

About Freebets.com

Freebets.com is one of the UK's leading betting affiliate sites, working with all the big names in the business to bring punters expert tips, previews and the best free bet offers.

With almost 10 years in the game they continue to provide thousands of punters daily with help, support and plenty of winners.

You can view their full offering at: www.freebets.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034809/Freebets_Wins_SEG2019.jpg