Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that K-Fast Holding AB, company registration number 556827-0390, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that K-Fast Holding AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be November 29, 2019. The company has 3,750,000 A-shares and 21,513,528 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: KFAST B ------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B-shares to be listed1: 30,138,528 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0013382355 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 185734 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 29, 2019, up and including December 2, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 17-18 and 86 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1 See prospectus page 81, Sw version