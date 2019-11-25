Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Lang & Schwarz
25.11.19
10:56 Uhr
82,00 Euro
-0,07
-0,09 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,78
82,22
10:57
80,00
80,10
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLERGAN PLC166,40-0,21 %
NOVARTIS AG82,00-0,09 %