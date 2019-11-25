Technavio has been monitoring the global ophthalmology therapeutics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.6 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ophthalmology therapeutics market 2019-2023

"Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Retinal disorder therapeutics, Glaucoma therapeutics, Dry eye syndrome therapeutics, Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and Other therapeutics), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increase in prevalence of eye diseases. In addition, the development of novel drug delivery systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market.

Eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration can result in visual impairment and irreversible blindness. The prevalence of conditions such as retinal vein occlusion (RVO) vascular disorder, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy is increasing with the growth in the aging population and increase in diabetes. The eye condition of glaucoma can lead to eye disease by damaging the optic nerve of a person. Thus, the increase in prevalence of such eye diseases is driving the demand for ophthalmology therapeutics and will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Companies:

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments such as US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, and International. The company offers Restasis, Alphagan, Lumigan, Ozurdex, Ganfort, and Combigan.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab).

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers Azarga/Azorga, DUOTRAV, Durezol, LUCENTIS, LUXTURNA, PATANOL, SIMBRINZA, PATADAY and PAZEO, and TRAVATAN, TRAVATAN Z, TRAVATAN BAK Free, and IZBA.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers EYLEA, which is used to treat retinal disorders.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the business segment, Ophthalmology. The company offers Lecrolyn, Tarivid, Cravit, TAPROS, COSOPT, and TRUSOPT.

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Retinal disorder therapeutics

Glaucoma therapeutics

Dry eye syndrome therapeutics

Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics

Other therapeutics

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

