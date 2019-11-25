Jidoka Among the Highest Rated Robotic Process Automation Software Vendors on Gartner Peer Insights According to Its Users

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jidoka, the Robotic Process Automation solution that brings IT and business visions together with a collaborative approach, has been rated in the Robotic Process Automation Software vendors comparison provided by Gartner Peer Insights.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT professionals who share their experience in purchasing, implementing and/or using IT software and services. It provides a vendor comparison tool that supports and guides technology purchasing decisions. The reviews are based on the opinions of end users and are verified by Gartner.

Jidoka has received an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 (as of November 11th, 2019 based on 54 reviews) in the Robotic Process Automation Software market, having been rated 5 out of 5 in 80% of its reviews.

Jidoka also stands out as one of the highest-rated solutions in the EMEA market, receiving an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 (based on 36 reviews), and in the Latin America market, receiving an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 (based on 18 reviews). Globally Jidoka has received an Overall Rating of 5 out of 5 (based on 4 reviews) in the Energy and Utilities Market, and an Overall Rating of 5 out of 5 (based on 7 reviews) in the Finance Market (all as of November 11th, 2019).

"It is a constant challenge to stand out in a highly competitive market like Robotic Process Automation but the support of our customers encourages us to continue striving to provide what we believe is the best RPA platform for developers and business users," states Victor Ayllón, CEO of Jidoka.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews of the Robotic Process Automation Software market includes a total of 23 vendors. See the market here: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/robotic-process-automation-software.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Jidoka

Jidoka (http://www.jidoka.io) is the most widely deployed Java-based Robotic Process Automation integrating Business and IT visions in a collaborative way. Large companies from key economic sectors (banking, insurance, energy, IT, BPO, among others) utilize Jidoka software robots to automate their front and back office processes,freeing people from "robotic" work so they can engage in higher value-added activities.

