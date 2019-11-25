Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (CSE: CBDN) ("CBD Global" or the "Company"), today announced that its common shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "GS3." The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBDN."

Brad Wyatt, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited to provide shareholders of CBD Global additional market access in order to increase the continuing liquidity of CBD Global stock. We are also excited to enter the European marketplace as an access point for European investors in the ongoing CBD Global success story."

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global Sciences, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50026