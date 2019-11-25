



BANGKOK, Nov 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. officially launched the world premiere of the 5th generation all-new Honda City in Thailand, the next level of a city car that offers an unprecedented and unparalleled experience that goes beyond any possibilities. The new model's exterior design offers an image of uncompromising sportiness and elegance, while the cabin is spacious and luxurious beyond its class.The all-new Honda City takes driving performance to the next level with a new 1.0 liter VTEC TURBO engine that delivers 122 PS for the ultimate in performance combined with superior fuel efficiency, and it's also fully equipped with advanced technologies for comfort and safety. An RS variant of the all-new Honda City is available for the first time, offering a sportier look with a complete RS package, the latest generation of Honda CONNECT technology that provides connectivity between a driver and car, and a new exterior color "Ignite Red." Interested customers can experience the all-new Honda City at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 which takes place from 29 November until 10 December. The all-new Honda City will be available at Honda showrooms nationwide starting from 24 December, 2019. As an exclusive offer, customers who reserve an all-new Honda City between 25 November and 31 December, 2019, and take delivery of the car within 31 January, 2020, will receive a Fitbit Smart Tracker Charge 3 in a graphite/black color, worth 6,490 THB.Mr. Masayuki Igarashi, Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., said, "Honda City, one of our most important models, was developed and launched as a regional model back in 1996. It has consistently received overwhelming feedback from the 1st through the 4th generation, with accumulated sales of four million units in 60 countries worldwide. The Asia & Oceania region is an important market for Honda City, with more than 100,000 units sold in the region in 2019 (January to September 2019), which accounts for almost 70% of Honda City sales worldwide. We also consider Thailand as a key market for Honda City due to the country's strong market potential and because it is Honda's largest production base in the region. As Thailand is the leading market for City, today Thai people will be the first to witness the world premiere of the 5th generation all-new Honda City, which we expect to create an unprecedented phenomenon as it exceeds the expectations of customers and sets a new standard for Thailand's automotive market once again."Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chief Operating Officer, Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "Honda City has been the main contributor to driving Thailand's automotive industry in the city car segment as it continuously set new benchmarks, becoming like an icon for this class of automobile. The model usually wins customers' hearts and holds the top position in the subcompact market. As a result of Honda City's achievements and its significance over the past two decades, developing the next-generation Honda City was very challenging, as we aimed to come up with a better-developed model than the previous ones and every other model in this class, along with new value added by advanced technology features and a lower price for every variant. The all-new Honda City will eventually set a new benchmark and create a new phenomenon in Thailand's city car segment once again."The all-new Honda City's exterior delivers a more premium yet sportier look with sharp character lines that will really attract attention, as well as projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED Tail Lights, Chrome Front Grille, Shark Fin Antenna, and newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels.The interior design contributes to its unprecedented ergonomics along with a more spacious cabin that creates an ergonomic environment with seating that provides optimal comfort for the driver and all passengers. The all-new Honda City's luxury and elegance is enhanced by a black interior or leather seats with a two-tone ivory/black interior (SV variant only), a Piano Black console, and chrome inside door handles.It responds to all driving styles with premium functions such as a Multi-information Display (MID) with illumination, 8-inch Advanced Touch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel with HFT, Bluetooth connectivity, and an automatic Air-conditioning system.For the first time, the all-new Honda City is available in a RS variant that gives it a sportier and more premium look. The RS variant comes with a complete set of sporty aeroparts including a Gloss Black front grille with RS logo emblem, sporty front bumper and grille, LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED Fog Lights, Sporty Black Power-retractable Side Door Mirror with Turning Light, Gloss Black Trunk Spoiler with an "RS" logo, and new sporty-design 16-inch Alloy Wheels. The cabin is fully equipped to reflect a complete look of sportiness with newly-designed suede leather seats with red stitching, a Multi-information Display with red illumination, and an eye-catching new Ignite Red exterior color exclusively available for the RS variant.The all-new Honda City takes performance to the next level with a new 1.0 liter DOHC 3-cylinder, 12-valve, VTEC TURBO engine. The turbocharger further enhances combustion efficiency, and the engine delivers a maximum 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and maximum torque of 173 Newton-meters at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The new engine provides driving performance superior to the 1.5 liter engine in the previous generation and powerful torque equivalent to a 1.8 liter engine. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to ensure ultimate fuel efficiency of 23.8 kilometers/liter. The 7-speed paddle shift offers exciting driving yet a comfortable drive with the cruise control system. The all-new Honda City is more environmentally friendly as it meets the EURO 5 standard and has a CO2 emission rate of only 99 grams/kilometer. This engine is compatible with E20 fuel.To enhance confidence in all driving conditions, the all-new Honda City's advanced safety technologies include a G-CON (G-Force Control) body structure, six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Multi-angle Rearview Camera.The all-new Honda City is available in four variants:- RS 739,000 THB- SV 665,000 THB- V 609,000 THB- S 579,500 THBIt comes in six colors including new Ignite Red Metallic exclusively for the RS variant, Platinum White Pearl exclusively for the RS and SV variants, and Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Taffeta White for the V and S variants. Customers who reserve an all-new Honda City from 25 November until 31 December, 2019, and take delivery of the car within 31 January, 2020, will receive a Fitbit Smart Tracker Charge 3 in a graphite/black color, worth 6,490 THB.To complete the all-new Honda City's sportier look in your style, Honda offers a Modulo accessories set under the concept "Stage Up Booster" that includes a Trunk Spoiler (Wing Type) at 8,150 THB, Sport Pedals at 1,300 THB, Side Step Garnish LED at 4,400 THB, 15-inch Sport Alloy Wheels at 3,600 THB(price per wheel not including tires), LED Fog Lights at 5,500 THB, and a Drive Recorder at 3,850 THB. The Modulo Accessories are also available in three packages:- Modulo Aero Package, priced at 15,500 THB, which includes a set of two front under spoilers, a set of two side under spoilers, and a set of two rear under spoilers.- Modulo Aero RS Package, priced at 17,900 THB, which includes a set of two front under spoilers, a set of two side under spoilers, and a set of two rear under spoilers.- Modulo Aero Sport Package, priced at 23,500 THB, which includes a set of two front under spoilers, a set of two side under spoilers, a set of two rear under spoilers, and a trunk spoiler (wing type).Interested customers can experience the all-new Honda City at the Honda booth (A14) at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 which takes place from 29 November until 10 December at Challenger Hall 2, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The all-new Honda City will be available at Honda showrooms nationwide starting from 24 December, 2019. 