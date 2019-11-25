Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 668.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 684.55p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 659.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 674.97p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 558.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 559.37p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 366.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue 360.27p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 320.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 327.26p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1922.44p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1949.26p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1881.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1908.47p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 309.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 311.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 213.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 213.86p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 179.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue 179.83p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.14p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 22-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 145.75p

INCLUDING current year revenue 145.69p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596