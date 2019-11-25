NOTICE 25 NOVEMBER 2019 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE FODELIA OYJ'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Fodelia Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Fodelia Oyj as of November 26, 2019. Company name: Fodelia Oyj Trading code: FODELIA ISIN code: FI4000400262 Orderbook id: 184224 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: November 26, 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services