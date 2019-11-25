Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: LED Lighting and Turnkey Energy Project Provider, Orion Energy Systems to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XII

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX), a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, including controls and integrated IoT capabilities, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:00 AM PST /12:00 PM EST. CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Bill Hull will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Webcast and Replay URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/oesx/

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance business performance and efficiency. Orion designs, manufactures, markets and manages the installation and maintenance of LED solid-state lighting systems, along with integrated smart controls. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR

312-660-3575 212-924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

