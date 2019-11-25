LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Enters into Partnership with International Retail Management Group

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) ("Loop" or "the Company") today announced that the Company signed a partnership agreement with International Retail Management and Consulting Group ("IRG") to make Loop the preferred Data Analytics and Automated Marketing platform for their customers in the retail industry.

Brick-and-mortar retail sales in the United States reported approximately $3043 billion in 2017, representing 87% of the total retail sales reported (U.S. Department of Commerce Statistics). The partnership with IRG will provide Loop an ability to scale much faster by providing access and introductions to IRG's massive network of retailers, brands and mall developers across the United States.

"We are very thankful and fortunate to partner with Linda and the team at IRG. It is amazing to have someone of Linda's stature and pedigree to recognize the value of our Loop platform. One of the biggest challenges for brick and mortar retailers is to provide the same personalized experience for their customers as the on-line giants do. Loop will provide IRG customers detailed insights and automated AI Marketing solutions to help level the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers"

IRG is the trusted leader in direct-to-consumer retail operations for many of the world's top brands. IRG delivers an out of the box approach in specialty retail marketing with direct experience in the operation of thousands of carts, kiosks, pop-up stores and automated retail locations throughout North America.

IRG's Founder and CEO Linda Johansen-James led American Kiosk Management to amass over 600 staffed locations, 1800 employees and 1000 automated stores throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. Under her leadership, along with Max James and team, they sold over $1.7b in sales in Proactiv and became the largest owner-operators in the world. In 2017 Linda led the wind-down of American Kiosk Management and started International Retail Management.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights (TSX.V: MTRX) is a technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that is leveling the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scalability. By using Loop's "Bricks and Clicks Solution", it is management's belief that retailers and brands will be able to transform the way they conduct their business. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

