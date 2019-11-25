TopDish Announce Top Five UK Restaurant Chains - Franco Manca, Bill's And Wagamama Top the List

Survey of 90,000 diner opinions of individual dishes identifies restaurant chains serving the best food.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDish, the leading ratings app for individual restaurant dishes, announced the top five UK chain restaurants based on an independent survey of 90,000 diner opinions of restaurant dishes.

The top 5 chains, based on the food they serve are: Wagamama, Franco Manca, Bill's, Honest Burgers and Côte Brasserie.

Across the five chains, over 91% of diners gave the dishes ratings of 4 or 5 stars, with Wagamama scoring the highest overall proportion of 5-star ratings at 65%.

"These restaurants should be applauded for the quality of their dishes. The vast majority of their customers are very happy with the food they've been served" commented TopDish founder Gareth Hughes. "We highlight their top rated dishes in our App so diners can always pick the best. The top dishes in these restaurants are definitely worth a try - they are excellent."

TopDish provides diners with guidance on which dishes to order in thousands of UK restaurants, and which should be avoided. It collects ratings and reviews of individual restaurant dishes, and nothing else.

Each restaurant has its best dish highlighted as the 'TopDish', with all dishes provided with a score out of 100 calculated from the ratings received. TopDish is on track to have 250,000 users by April 2020. The company is rapidly expanding coverage of independent restaurants, aiming to be the natural "dining wingman" for every occasion.

TopDish food survey - the leading 5 UK restaurant chains.

Restaurant chain Number of dish ratings % high ratings % low ratings TopDish served Franco Manca 1003 93.4 % 1.0 % Chorizo & Mozzarella Pizza Bill's 904 93.5 % 1.2 % Chicken Green Curry Honest Burgers 931 90.8% 2.8 % Tribute Burger Wagamama 972 91.2 % 2.0 % Raisukaree Curry Côte Brasserie 970 91.1 % 1.4 % 10oz Ribeye Steak

Results include chains of at least 20 UK branches. All data collected independently by TopDish. High ratings are those rated 4 stars or 5 stars, low ratings are those rated 1 star or 2 stars.

About TopDish

TopDish International Ltd is a UK start-up that aims to be the global leader in ratings of individual dishes, helping food lovers choose the best dishes whilst transforming the restaurant industry through detailed customer feedback.

TopDish is available on iOS and Android and is free to users.

