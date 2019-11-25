Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Xetra
25.11.19
14:05 Uhr
40,180 Euro
+0,010
+0,02 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,150
40,160
14:19
40,140
40,150
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSRAM LICHT AG40,180+0,02 %