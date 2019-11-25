Osram intends to become completely CO 2 -neutral within ten years. "As a globally operating company, Osram is fully aware of its responsibility towards sustainability. We have set ourselves the goal of being climate-neutral by 2030 and thus making an important contribution to society," said Ingo Bank, CFO of OSRAM Licht AG. Starting in the current fiscal year, Osram will consistently reduce its carbon dioxide emissions and thus contribute to achieving the Paris Climate Protection Agreement.

Climate protection and the reduction of climate-damaging emissions are global challenges. Osram recognizes its responsibility as a manufacturing company and is committed to making a contribution to mitigating climate change. In order to consistently reduce its own CO2 balance sheet, the company is increasing its focusing on energy efficiency both in its own production and at its administrative and development sites, effective this financial year, with the goal of becoming CO2-neutral in 2030. In doing so, the company is playing its part in implementing the agreement of the Paris Climate Protection Convention of 2015 and limiting global warming to well below two degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels. In concrete terms, the aim now is to save energy and increase energy efficiency in all areas of production and administration. The consistent use of renewable energies also plays a decisive role.

Osram also intends to make its upstream and downstream supply chain more energy efficient in order to achieve its ambitious goals. In this way, Osram customers save energy, reduce their own emissions and, in addition to contributing to climate protection, also have economic added value. "In line with our vision of 'Light for a Better World,' our energy-efficient products and solutions provide us with a major lever to drive climate protection forward," Bank said. These energy-efficient products and intelligent lighting control solutions are already helping Osram customers reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by 5 million tons a year. According to the United for Efficiency (U4E) initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme, a consistent global shift to energy-efficient lighting could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 390 million tons per year and save consumers around $50 billion in energy costs.

Further information on this topic can be found at www.osram.com/sustainability

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor -based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

