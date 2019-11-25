SiFi Networks: Construction of one of the USA's largest privately funded Open Access Fiber Networks commences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Construction of Fullerton's city wide fiber optic network is in full swing. The network will be one of the USA's largest privately funded Open Access Networks passing each and every home and business in Fullerton.

SiFi Networks is revolutionizing the American market in its creation of an open access network which is privately funded, enabling residents and businesses a choice of Internet Service Providers from the outset.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to bring together a class of exceptional partners to deliver this network. Our Internet Service Providers, GigabitNow and Ting are renowned in the industry for their competitive pricing and diligent customer service" commented Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO at SiFi Networks.

"We are delighted to commence the construction of the Fullerton FiberCity™ network and to continue to deliver FiberCities™ throughout the USA" added Bawtree-Jobson.

The network will not only benefit the City of Fullerton, but it also offers Service Providers, whether that be Internet Service Providers or other Providers the opportunity to access these markets without the large capital expenditure required to build a network.

"What is unique about our network is that it's built for all applications from day one, enabling reputable Service Providers access to the network without having to build separate networks themselves - this reduces disruption to the city and lowers costs long term for all Service Providers" said Bawtree-Jobson.

The City of Fullerton will be able to utilize the network to enable Smart City applications, increase economic development and attract new businesses to the City.

"There is a plethora of Smart City options available now that we have the infrastructure to enable them. The Fullerton FiberCity™ network will not only provide our residents and businesses with the opportunity to access fiber Internet but the City the opportunity to really examine which Smart City applications can benefit Fullerton" commented Mayor Silva.

Fullerton is the first of SiFi Networks' FiberCities™ however, 2020 will see construction commence in multiple other cities across the USA.

About SiFi Networks

SiFi Networks (www.sifinetworks.com) is an international network developer. We pride ourselves on innovative construction methods, financial modelling and collaboration.

SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community wide state of the art fiber optic networks enabling Internet Service providers to deliver next generation applications including superfast internet, video and phone.

In addition to SiFi Networks' highly experienced In- house team, we have partnered with established and award winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector.

GigabitNow

GigabitNow provides communities of all sizes fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet without bandwidth caps-free from constraints and privacy concerns. GigabitNow offers a complete solution for the development, construction, operation, and support of community-based gigabit fiber networks. One of the most experienced fiber-to-the-home internet providers in the United States, GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion Incorporated. IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com) is one of the largest privately held ISP and colocation providers in Washington state. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion offers a full range of services including managed data center and colocation services, custom cloud computing solutions, commercial fiber, and ethernet connections, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology consulting for businesses with a national presence. For more, visit https://www.gigabitnow.com.

Ting

Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) is part of Tucows, a quietly successful Internet company founded in 1993 that built its reputation delivering products people really want, and an outstanding customer experience. Ting builds, operates, and provides service on fiber networks in select markets across the U.S., and has differentiated itself from its competition by offering crazy fast symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet access, a deep local presence, and genuinely human customer support. Fullerton will be Ting's eighth market, and first in southern California. Learn more about Ting Fullerton at ting.com/Fullerton.

