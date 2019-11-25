Manitex International, Inc.: Manitex International Inc. to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

Event Held December 10-12, 2019, Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that it will be participating in the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event. Steve Filipov, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be on-hand to provide a group presentation on Tuesday, Dec 10 at 8:40-9:00 AM and will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with conference attendees for the balance of that day.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro, "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Manitex International's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MNTX

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Filipov

Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2054

sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567870/Manitex-International-Inc-to-Participate-in-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII