Innoenergy's recent conference in Berlin repeated the argument financing renewable energy projects in Africa remains a struggle, however it also showcased some hopeful case studies.With vast solar resources which could be harvested by ever-evolving PV technology, Africa offers huge potential for renewable energy across the residential, commercial and utility scale segments of the industry. However, as attendees heard at the recent CommUnity Days event held by the EU-backed European Institute of Innovation and Technology's (EIT) InnoEnergy group, financing projects remains a problem across Africa. ...

