Technavio has been monitoring the global moringa products market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.78 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global moringa products market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 114-page report with TOC on "Moringa Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Moringa seeds and oil; Moringa leaves and leaf powder; and Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks)), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022."

The market is driven by the rising awareness about the health benefits of moringa products. In addition, growing demand from the millennial population across the world is anticipated to boost the growth of the moringa products market.

Moringa products are rich in essential nutrients such as protein, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, phosphorous, and potassium. Owing to such benefits, the market is witnessing a significant demand for moringa products such as moringa dried leaf powder, moringa leaves, and pods, especially from consumers in Europe and the Americas. Hence, the rise in consumer awareness about the health benefits of moringa products is one of the key drivers of the market.

Major Five Moringa Products Companies:

Ancient Greenfields

Ancient Greenfields operates the business across segments such as Health-based food beverages and Beauty skin care. The company offers a wide range of moringa products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Moringa Maxi Powder, Moringa Maxi Power Powder, Moringa Potent Capsules, Moringa Leaf Powder, Moringa Capsules, and others.

Earth Expo Company (EEC)

Earth Expo Company (EEC) operates the business across segments such as spices, herbs, oil, and extracts and seeds and agricultural products. Moringa Leaves, Moringa Tea Cut Leaves, Moringa Leaves Powder, Moringa Seeds, Moringa Seeds Kernel, Moringa Seeds Oil, and others are among the key offerings of the company in the market segment.

Grenera

Grenera operates the business across segments such as Health and nutrition and Food and beverages. Some of the products offered by the company include Organic Moringa Tablets, Organic Moringa Tea Cut Leaves, Organic Moring Dried Leaves, Moringa Herbal (Original) Infusion, Moringa Oil, and others.

Kuli Kuli

Kuli Kuli operates the business across segments such as Health and nutrition, and Food and beverages. Some of the key offerings of the company include Moringa Greens Protein Vanilla, Energizing Moringa Herbal Tea Lemongrass, Moringa Greens Protein Dark Chocolate, Energizing Moringa Herbal Tea Peppermint, Pure Moringa Powder, and Black Cherry.

Genius Nature Herbs (GNH)

Genius Nature Herbs (GNH) operates the business across segments such as Health and nutrition and Food and beverages. Some of the key offerings of the company include Supergenius PKM1 Seeds, Moringa Conventional Seeds, Organic Moringa Leaves, Organic Moringa Leaf Powder, Organic Moringa Tablets and Capsules, Moringa Butter, and others.

Moringa Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Moringa seeds and oil

Moringa leaves and leaf powder

Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks)

Moringa Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

