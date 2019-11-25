Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $251,000 from the exercise of previously issued warrants and options. A total of 1,125,000 warrants and 1,100,000 options were exercised for proceeds of $191,000 and $60,000 respectively.

As a result of such exercises, the Company currently has a total of 62,650,143 common shares issued and outstanding.

Drilling at Silver Cloud remains ongoing and the Company has expanded the program to add a fifth drillhole, with the entire program to now consist of approximately 2,500m of diamond core drilling. Hole SBC19-05 has been designed to test the extent of open strike potential to the east of where Teck encountered multiple gold intercepts in this newly recognized east-west oriented vein system. Core from previous holes continues to be logged, photographed, cut and sent for analysis, with assays pending.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These statements, however, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to attract financing and the general market conditions of the industry in which the Company operates and the other factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50025