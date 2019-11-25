Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com.

Encode Ideas is initiating coverage on Acasti Pharma, Inc. as a high-risk investment idea. Acasti is developing a krill-based omega-3 fatty acid product, CaPre, for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti is currently conducting two virtually identical Ph3 studies - Trilogy I and Trilogy II- with CaPre, and expects to report top-line data from the first in December and the second in January. If the primary TG-lowering endpoints are met in both Trilogy studies, assuming an acceptable safety profile, there is a good probability that CaPre would be approved by FDA in 2021. Although we are optimistic, assuming Ph3 clinical success, about CaPre's commercial potential, we recommend caution to investors heading into the first Trilogy readout in December.

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist. We are not financial advisors, so please seek proper financial advice before investing in a security we cover. For more information please visit our website at www.encodelp.com.

Full disclosures can be found on the front page of the of the report, at the end of the report, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional. One of more of the general partners of Encode Ideas, LP is long shares of ACST, and the Encode Ideas, L.P. partners intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral thereafter regardless of our initial recommendation.

