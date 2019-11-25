Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQX: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Centaurus' CEO Jose Penafiel commented: "We are pleased to announce our first quarter of financial results under our new name as Centaurus Energy. Our financial results were impacted by significantly lower oil prices in Argentina during the quarter, but we were able to maintain positive operating netbacks. We remain pleased that the important drilling and completion program on our Coiron Amargo Sur Este ("CASE") block is progressing with positive initial results, as previously reported."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Selected information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Centaurus' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2019 and the associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which are available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ctaurus.com

Three months ended Sep 30 2019 2018 Financial - ($000s, except per share amounts) Oil and gas revenue 7,849 8,269 Funds flow from (used in) continuing operations(1) (1,052) 761 Per share - basic & diluted(1) (0,00) 0,00 Net loss from continuing operations (2,167) (2,272) Per share - basic & diluted(1) (0,00) (0,00) Capital expenditures 8,574 2,240 Working capital (deficiency) (1) (6,608) (3,263) EBITDA (968) 1,156 Common shares outstanding - 000s 544,059 543,860 Operating Average Daily Sales Crude oil and Ngls - Bbls/d 1,903 1,382 Natural gas - Mcf/d 1,433 1,244 Total - Boe /d 2,142 1,590 Average Sales Prices Crude oil and Ngls - $/Bbl 42.24 56.60 Natural gas - $/Mcf 3.44 6.02 Total - $/Boe 39.83 56.54 Operating Netbacks(2) - $/Boe 3.66 18.08

(1) This table contains the term "funds flow from continuing operations" and "working capital", which are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered an alternatives to, or more meaningful than "cash flows from operating activities" as determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as an indicator of the Company's performance. Working capital, funds flow from operations and funds flow from operations per share (basic and diluted) do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Management uses funds flow from continuing operations to analyze operating performance and considers funds flow from continuing operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investment. The reconciliation between funds flow from continuing operations and cash flows from operating activities can be found in the MD&A. Funds flow from continuing operations per share is calculated using the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares for the period, consistent with the calculations of earnings (loss) per share. Working capital is computed as current assets less current liabilities. Management uses working capital to measure liquidity and to evaluate financial resources.

(2) Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the average per boe of the Company's oil and gas sales, less royalties and operating costs.

Operations Update

Production

October production was approximately 2,100 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe/d") (87% crude oil).

Short-term oil prices and capital controls

Short-term oil pricing in Argentina remains difficult to predict, but we are encouraged that our realized oil prices have improved slightly from the level around US$40/bbl that we saw from early August through elections held in late October and that formal price controls have been removed.

As previously announced, Argentina's Government in September announced currency controls aimed at reducing market volatility and containing the impact of fluctuations of financial flows on the economy. The controls remain in place and have required increased communication with customers and suppliers and some increased administrative activities for our finance teams, but the measures do not restrict trade and are not expected in any material way to adversely affect Centaurus' ability to carry out operations in its normal course of business.

Operational Activities

Coiron Amargo Sur Este (CASE); 35% non-operated

The CASE-101(h), the first of a five well program, which achieved a 30 day average initial production ("IP30") rate of 1,020 barrels of oil per day, remains on production and is performing roughly in line with expectations.

The second well ("CASE-501h") has been completed and began flowing back on November 9, production test is in course.

The third well CASE-401h has been drilled and is waiting on completion. Drilling of the remaining wells of the five well program, the CASE-201h and CASE-301h remains ongoing with two drilling rigs.

Curamhuele (90% operated)

Centaurus is now planning to drill a vertical exploration well targeting the Vaca Muerta and Lower Agrio shales during 2020. The company is continuing efforts to farm out an interest in the block's resource potential in order to reduce its risk exposure.

On November 14, 2019 the company was notified by the Province of Neuquen that the milestones for the vertical test that were agreed as part of the 2 year extension were not being met. The Company is in discussion with the province regarding adjustments to the milestone schedule. Failure by the Company to meet this commitment or to adjust the milestone schedule could result in the termination of the concession and the Company being responsible for approximately $8 million dollars of investment commitment obligations.

To manage the conflicts of interest inherent in the Company's capital structure, the Board has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate potential financing solutions, including use of the existing convertible loan, to meet the commitment.

Centaurus is currently responsible for paying 100% of the costs during the exploration phase of the Curamhuele exploration permit.

Rinconada - Puesto Morales (100% operated)

Preparations are continuing for spudding prior to year-end of a vertical exploration well targeting the Sierras Blancas and Tordillo formations, with an approximate cost of US$2 million which includes drilling, completing and testing.

Guidance

Ongoing operations on the CASE block are expected to contribute to significant production growth through year-end 2019, but the exact timing of completions remains uncertain. The CASE block operator Pan American Energy will manage operations to minimize costs and maximize completion and information quality rather than accelerating onstream timing.

Production from other assets is expected to be maintained at roughly flat levels for the remainder of the year.

Upcoming News Events

We expect to announce our Q4 2019 operations update in early- to mid-January.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQX under the symbol CTARF.

