The global aerospace cold forgings market size is poised to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the advances in manufacturing of defense aircraft. Also, the advances in cold-forging process are anticipated to further boost the growth of the aerospace cold forgings market.

With increase in political tensions, trade conflicts, and terrorist activities, many prominent countries around the world are improving their defense capabilities. This has resulted in increasing investments in air defense manufacturing activities, such as military engine aircraft manufacturing and landing gear development. In addition, several technological innovations and developments have led to an increase in procurement of the latest aircrafts. This is resulting in an increase in demand for cold-forged components, thereby driving the growth of the global aerospace cold forgings market.

Major Five Aerospace Cold Forgings Companies:

Ace Forge Pvt. Ltd.

Ace Forge Pvt. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include automotive, aerospace, locomotive, and industrial application. The company makes cold-forged components for the aerospace industry, such as Embase, Connector Shell Machined, and Others.

Arconic Inc.

Arconic Inc. develops and manufactures high-performance products, mainly for the aerospace (commercial and defense), commercial transportation, and power generation end-markets. The company makes aero engine and industrial gas turbine components, including airfoils, rings, disks, and forgings.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. operates its business through various segments, which include Manufacturing; McLane Company; Service and Retail, BNSF; Berkshire Hathaway Energy; Insurance, Corporate, and Other. The company offers accurate forging shapes, grain flow, temperature gradients, strain, and structure.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bharat Forge Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include automotive and industrial. The company offers forged products such as fan blades, compressors and turbines, landing gear components, and others.

Eramet SA

Eramet SA operates its business through two segments, namely mining and metals, and high performance alloys. The company's key offerings include Alloys, which includes forged parts and closed die-forging parts, which are used in industrial sectors, including aerospace, energy, and automotive.

Aerospace Cold Forgings Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Fixed wing

Rotary wing

Aerospace Cold Forgings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

