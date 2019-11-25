Cityzenith Launches New Investment Campaign on InfraShares

Company's Reg CF Crowdfunding Raise on Republic Reaches $1.07 Million Max Limit and Closes Early on November 1, 2019

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityzenith announced today that the company launched a new Regulation 506(C) investment offering for accredited investors through the InfraShares investment platform. InfraShares is a crowdfunding platform that pools investments from individuals into large sums of development capital for critical infrastructure businesses and projects (roads, bridges, airports, mass transit, water systems, renewable energy and schools). InfraShares Founder and CEO, Brian Ross, commented that "InfraShares makes it possible for individuals to invest in innovative infrastructure businesses and projects around the world that provide social, economic and environmental benefits. Investors who are interested to learn more about the Cityzenith investment opportunity on InfraShares may visit the InfraShares website to register."

The new capital raise comes right on the heels of Cityzenith's successful Reg CF capital raise on the Republic investment platform , which reached its maximum funding limit of $1,070,000 in record time, two months ahead of schedule. The Reg CF round formally closed on November 1, 2019.

Founder and CEO Michael Jansen shared his reaction and discussed his company's plans for 2020. "We are pleased to have seen so much success so quickly and will use the new funds raised via Republic to expand operations rapidly in the UK/Europe, East Asia, India, and the Middle East, as well as scale our engineering and delivery capabilities to support our growing global project base. We have learned the value of crowdfunding as a significant financing strategy, and are excited to take the next step with InfraShares."

Brad Burgess , Senior Manager-Business Development, recently joined the company to spearhead enterprise sales and partner development, commented: "Since joining the company, it's been especially rewarding to witness the interest among the top architectural/engineering firms and smart building owners, who look at Digital Twins as a way to not only better manage their own projects/property portfolios, but as a (new) business opportunity to extend their service offerings. This includes managing properties after handover on behalf of their clients and tenants. It's a tremendous opportunity for everyone in the ecosystem to benefit!"

About Cityzenith

Cityzenith is based in Chicago, London, and New Delhi. The company's Smart World Pro Digital Twin platform was created for people designing, constructing, and managing complex, large-scale building projects, properties, and real estate portfolios.

