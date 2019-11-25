Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a programmatic advertising technology company, today announced a deficiency in its board composition. Pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.1, GLN's board of directors is required to be comprised of at least two "Independent Directors" (as defined in the policies of the Exchange). As of the date hereof, GLN's Board is comprised of two non-Independent Directors, being Jesse Dylan and Cliff Dumas and one Independent Director, being Eugene Valaitis.

The Company is actively working to appoint another director within the next 90 days who both qualifies as an Independent Director and will adequately contribute to the Company's new business model (as discussed in detail in the September 26, 2019 news release).

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology was previously the engine that sat between advertisers and publishers. One of the advantages of this technology is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Following a significant change within GLN's core market, this technology is currently being repositioned into the customer acquisition space to help online retailers find customers on a commission basis. The Company initially intends to target the CBD and gaming space.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver Canada and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol "4G5". For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

