Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE4C ISIN: CA38211X1024 Ticker-Symbol: 4G5 
Frankfurt
27.08.19
08:18 Uhr
0,076 Euro
-0,011
-12,21 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC0,076-12,21 %