Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.: Powerbridge Technologies Participated at the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference

ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced that Ban Lor, Chairman of the Company participated at the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference. The conference was held on November 19-20 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong.

Ban Lor, Chairman of Powerbridge spoke on panels, presented Powerbridge's global trade software applications and technology solutions, met with existing partners and customers and networked with prospective partners and customers. The Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference is Asia's largest conference for logistics and maritime services, users and providers. The main topics included China's Belt & Road Initiative, eCommerce and Big Data. Moreover, distinctive forums covering global trade logistics, supply chain management, maritime and air freight were featured.

On a separate note, Powerbridge had engaged a strategic partnership with Anquanjia Technolgoy Co., Ltd. ("ATC") to provide "smart" applications and systems utilizing and leveraging Powerbridge's capabilities in big data, mobile, and blockchain technologies. Powerbridge and ATC are cooperating on applications and system development as well as sales and market expansion. ATC is one of China leading providers of integrated safety and security products and solutions for consumer and industrial uses. ATC is headquartered in Shenzhen with multiple locations throughout China.

